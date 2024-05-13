Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.83

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.83 and last traded at $154.49, with a volume of 55560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.91.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

