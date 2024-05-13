Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $30.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,104,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,094 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

