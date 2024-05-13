BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Purchases C$64,650.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,650.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

CVE:BQE traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$65.00. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The company has a market cap of C$81.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.65. BQE Water Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.22 and a 12-month high of C$69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

