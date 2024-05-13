BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 41,860 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $509.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

