BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 41,860 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LND
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 0.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
