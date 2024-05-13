Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.26. 15,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,253. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

