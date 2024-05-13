Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$184.50

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$184.50.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$174.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

