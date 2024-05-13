Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $7.31

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Chegg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chegg has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

