Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) PT at $75.20

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 802,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,695,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after buying an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 816.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

