Brokerages Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target at $3.66

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

WULF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TeraWulf by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 203,584 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

