Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $13.83

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after buying an additional 2,356,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after buying an additional 524,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $198,916,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

