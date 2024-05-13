Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 380.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $284.46. 1,058,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.03 and a 200 day moving average of $284.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.92 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

