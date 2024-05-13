Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.33.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Calian Group stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88. The company has a market cap of C$666.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

