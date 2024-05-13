CaliberCos (CWD) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CaliberCos to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.11 CaliberCos Competitors $1.41 billion $3.67 million 60.96

CaliberCos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 257 1228 1179 34 2.37

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 12.75%. Given CaliberCos’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -18.14% -20.55% -4.82% CaliberCos Competitors -138.17% 0.73% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CaliberCos competitors beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

