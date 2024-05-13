California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $64.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 291,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. California Resources has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. California Resources’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in California Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

