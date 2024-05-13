Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.30% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYLD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $35.10. 59,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

