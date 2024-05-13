Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 27,400 shares.The stock last traded at $67.10 and had previously closed at $67.17.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $522.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 72,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

