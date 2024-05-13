Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,011. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

