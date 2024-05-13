Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.47.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,759 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,744. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNQ opened at C$104.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2308782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

