Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$144.63.
In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
