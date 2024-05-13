Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.94

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 14101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

CGBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

