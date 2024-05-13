Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $153,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

