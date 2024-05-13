Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 455 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,079,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,838,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $4,157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

KMX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

