Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 246.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 395.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,601,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,865,486. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

