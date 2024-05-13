Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

