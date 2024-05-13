Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.00. 73,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,798. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

