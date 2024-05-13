Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded up $4.86 on Monday, hitting $479.66. 153,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,890. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.34 and a 200-day moving average of $465.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

