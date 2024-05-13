Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.5 %

FCNCA stock traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,744.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,616.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,507.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,181.71 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

