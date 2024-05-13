Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 205,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,793. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

