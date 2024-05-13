Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.96. The company had a trading volume of 126,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.