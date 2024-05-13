Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 98,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. 42,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,281. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.26.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

