Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,559 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

