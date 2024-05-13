Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 123,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 86,862 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $895,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.66. 47,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

