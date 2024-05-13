Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.16

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $340.16 and last traded at $340.16, with a volume of 9679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $337.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 90.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 285.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

