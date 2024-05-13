CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $42.15 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,688.87 or 1.00043885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012883 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05053973 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $1,501,978.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.