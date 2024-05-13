Central Bancompany, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (OTCMKTS:CBCY)

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Central Bancompany Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBCY remained flat at $650.00 during midday trading on Monday. Central Bancompany has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $792.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.97.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. It offers checking and savings accounts; home, personal, student, real estate, SBA, mortgage, and equipment loans; and line of credit and commercial lending. The company also provides investment services, which includes annuities, brokerage, investor services insurance, retirement, and trust and wealth management services; investment advisory, relationship banking, and cash management services; and credit cards, and online and mobile banking.

