Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,721 shares of company stock worth $471,904 in the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

