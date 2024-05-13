Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.