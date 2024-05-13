Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

