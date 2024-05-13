Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.51 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 565,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,454,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

