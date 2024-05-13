Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $151.30

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $151.30, but opened at $156.68. Chart Industries shares last traded at $155.38, with a volume of 53,704 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.05.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

