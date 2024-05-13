Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.42

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 76731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

