Chellitcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

