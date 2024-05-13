Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 613.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.60. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

