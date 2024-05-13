CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Upgraded at Raymond James

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.
CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.
CI Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 earnings per share for the current year.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
