CIBC Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$153.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTC.A. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$144.63.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$144.97. 50,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,938. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

