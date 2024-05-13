CIBC Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.13.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

