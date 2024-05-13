CIBC Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.6 %
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
