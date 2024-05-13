CIBC Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.33 and a 1-year high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$143.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.00.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.