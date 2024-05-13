CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$31.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.77.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.72. The company had a trading volume of 624,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.24 and a 12-month high of C$26.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

Insider Activity

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

