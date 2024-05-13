CIBC Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.70.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.68.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

