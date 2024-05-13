CIBC Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$17.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIX

CI Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE CIX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.85. 440,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,186. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.17 and a 52 week high of C$17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.