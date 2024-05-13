CIBC Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Target Price to C$38.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.55. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$35.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.92 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

